Wall Street slips at open as IBM, Intel weigh

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday after hitting record levels, as shares of blue-chip technology stalwarts Intel and IBM tumbled following their quarterly results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 34.4 points, or 0.11 percent, at the open to 31141.56.

The S&P 500 fell 8.8 points, or 0.23 percent, at the open to 3844.24?, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 56.1 points, or 0.41 percent, to 13474.805 at the opening bell.