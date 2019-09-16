Wall Street slips at open after Saudi attacks; energy stocks surge

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.46 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 27,146.06.
US stocks opened lower on September 16 as the weekend attack on Saudi Arabian crude facilities knocked out 5% of the world's supply and added to global growth worries, while the beaten-down energy stocks soared as oil prices jumped more than 10%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.46 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 27,146.06.The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.98 points, or 0.37%, at 2,996.41. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 55.07 points, or 0.67%, to 8,121.64 at the opening bell.
