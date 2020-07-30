App
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2020 07:29 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street slips as Trump raises possibility of delaying elections

Reuters

US stock indexes opened lower on Thursday as President Donald Trump raised the possibility of delaying the nation's November presidential election despite its date being enshrined in the US Constitution.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 172.15 points, or 0.65 percent, at the open to 26,367.42. The S&P 500 opened lower by 26.68 points, or 0.82 percent, at 3,231.76, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 92.82 points, or 0.88 percent, to 10,450.12 at the opening bell.

 
First Published on Jul 30, 2020 07:25 pm

