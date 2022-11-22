 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wall Street slips as concerns rise of stricter China COVID curbs

Reuters
Nov 22, 2022 / 06:17 AM IST

Wall Street's main indexes ended Monday roughly down on fears that China could resume stricter measures to fight COVID-19 after it said it faces its most severe test of the pandemic.

Beijing said on Monday it would shut businesses and schools in hard-hit districts and tighten rules for entering the city, as infections ticked higher.

"There is this fear that China might reinstitute some of the COVID restrictions that they've just purportedly started to lift," said Carol Schleif, deputy chief investment officer at BMO Family Office.

U.S. casino operators with businesses in China including Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN.O), Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS.N), MGM Resorts International (MGM.N) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd all fell at least 2%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 45.41 points, or 0.13%, to 33,700.28, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 15.4 points, or 0.39%, to 3,949.94 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 121.55 points, or 1.09%, to 11,024.51.

Trading volume was low on Monday, and likely to lessen towards the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, leaving markets more prone to volatility.