App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 07:51 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street slips as bank earnings, Donald Trump trade comments weigh

JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co beat quarterly profit estimates but reported weaker net interest income, pointing to rising deposit costs. Those results followed Citigroup Inc's results on Monday, in which the bank reported a drop in its net interest margin.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US stocks edged lower on Tuesday as quarterly results from banks added to concerns about lower interest rates dampening their profits, while comments from U.S. President Donald Trump on trade also dragged down Wall Street's major indexes.

JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co beat quarterly profit estimates but reported weaker net interest income, pointing to rising deposit costs. Those results followed Citigroup Inc's results on Monday, in which the bank reported a drop in its net interest margin.

JPMorgan shares erased early losses to end 1.1% higher. Wells Fargo shares, however, slipped 3.0% as the bank tempered its outlook for cutting costs.

Close

"The expectation is the yield curve is going to remain flat, so you're going to still continue to see net interest margins compress, and that's going to hurt profitability," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut. "There's not a lot of expected upside to Q3 and Q4."

related news

Stocks also moved lower after Trump said there was a long way to go with China on trade and threatened to put tariffs on another $325 billion of Chinese goods.

The major indexes briefly pared losses after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the central bank would "act as appropriate" to keep the U.S. economy humming, but they later moved back to their previous levels.

"In a really quiet market, a headline like this has a magnified effect, so even if it's not something investors don't already know, it can move the market with ease," said Michael Antonelli, market strategist at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee of Trump's comments.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc , which also announced results, rose 1.9%. Goldman Sachs is considered the least rate-sensitive of the three major banks that gave quarterly reports on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.53 points, or 0.09%, to 27,335.63, the S&P 500 lost 10.26 points, or 0.34%, to 3,004.04 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 35.39 points, or 0.43%, to 8,222.80.

Johnson & Johnson shares slipped 1.6% after the diversified healthcare company warned that competition from generic and copycat drugs could impact its third-quarter results. Johnson & Johnson was the second-biggest drag on the S&P 500.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc jumped 5.6%, the greatest percentage gain among S&P 500 stocks, after the trucking company posted strong quarterly performance in its second-largest unit DCS, which provides final-mile delivery.

The rise in J.B. Hunt shares helped lift the Dow Jones Transportation Average 1.8% and aided a 0.7% rise in industrials .

In economic news, a better-than-expected June retail sales report pointed to strong consumer spending. The data did not change the expectations of a rate cut this month, though it lowered hopes of an aggressive cut.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.06-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.23-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 58 new 52-week highs and one new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 76 new highs and 70 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 6.18 billion shares, compared to the 6.71 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 07:45 am

tags #International Markets

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.