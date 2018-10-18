App
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 08:14 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street slips after minutes show Fed united on rate hikes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 92.48 points, or 0.36 percent, to 25,705.94, the S&P 500 lost 0.74 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,809.18 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.79 points, or 0.04 percent, to 7,642.70.

Wall Street's major indexes slipped on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve released meeting minutes showing broad agreement on the need to raise borrowing costs further, cementing investor concerns that had helped cause a major sell-off the week before.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 92.48 points, or 0.36 percent, to 25,705.94, the S&P 500 lost 0.74 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,809.18 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.79 points, or 0.04 percent, to 7,642.70.

 
