Wall Street slides at open on fears of second virus wave, Dow Jones down over 700 points

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 707.48 points, or 2.62 percent, at the open to 26,282.51.
US stocks opened sharply lower on Thursday with the Nasdaq falling after a four-day rally on fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections and a grim economic forecast from the Federal Reserve.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 229.11 points, or 2.29 percent, to 9,791.24 at the opening bell. The S&P 500 was down 88.15 points, or 2.76 percent, at 3,101.99 after market open.
First Published on Jun 11, 2020 07:25 pm