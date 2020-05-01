Wall Street slides at open as Trump warns of new tariffs on China

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 224.94 points, or 0.92 percent, at the open to 24,120.78.
US stocks fell at open on Friday after President Donald Trump threatened to slap new tariffs on China over the coronavirus crisis, while Apple and Amazon became the latest companies to warn of more pain in the future.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 43.34 points, or 1.49 percent, at 2,869.09. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 208.26 points, or 2.34 percent, to 8,681.29 at the opening bell.
First Published on May 1, 2020 07:24 pm