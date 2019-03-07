App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 07:49 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street sinks for third day as healthcare, energy slump

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 133.17 points, or 0.52 percent, to 25,673.46, the S&P 500 lost 18.2 points, or 0.65 percent, to 2,771.45 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 70.44 points, or 0.93 percent, to 7,505.92.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Wall Street's main indexes fell for a third session on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 posting its biggest one-day decline in a month, as healthcare and energy shares slumped and investors sought reasons to buy after the market's strong rally to start the year.

With corporate earnings season ending, investors are looking for next catalysts to drive the market, including a potential trade agreement between the United States and China and economic data, including Friday's employment report.

Optimism over a trade deal and over the Federal Reserve becoming less aggressive on raising interest rates have helped fuel a 10.6 percent rise for the S&P 500 this year, although the rally has stalled in recent days.

"In the absence of positive catalysts, it‘s easy to take profits,â€ said David Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial in Boston. "I don‘t think today‘s price action is necessarily indicative of a trend. It‘s just churning within what is now almost a three-week sideways move in the market.â€

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 133.17 points, or 0.52 percent, to 25,673.46, the S&P 500 lost 18.2 points, or 0.65 percent, to 2,771.45 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 70.44 points, or 0.93 percent, to 7,505.92.

"The market has had a great move up," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia. "You can't really say that things are cheap any more."

The small-cap Russell 2000 dropped 2.0 percent, its biggest one-day percentage decline of the year. The closely followed Dow Jones Transport Average fell 0.5 percent, its ninth consecutive session of declines, which is its longest losing streak since February 2009.

Investors say the 2,800 level on the S&P 500 has provided technical resistance to the benchmark index moving higher, although the index has breached its 200-day moving average, another key level.

"We have overcome that major hurdle of resistance, but 2,800 has proven tougher," Joy said.

The S&P 500 healthcare sector lost 1.5 percent, with Pfizer Inc down 2.4 percent and Amgen off 3.0 percent.

Tuesday's surprise resignation of Food and Drug Administration commissioner Scott Gottlieb raised uncertainty about biotech and pharmaceutical stocks in a sector that already has been shaken by the potential for drug-pricing and other healthcare legislation.

The energy sector dropped 1.3 percent as US crude prices dipped and Exxon Mobil shares fell 1.1 percent after the oil company said it plans to boost spending for several years to restore flagging oil and gas production.

In other corporate news, General Electric shares fell 7.9 percent, extending losses from a day earlier when the conglomerate's chief executive warned of negative industrial cash flow this year.

In its regular "Beige Book" report, the Fed said slowing global growth and the 35-day partial federal government shutdown weighed on the U.S. economy in the first weeks of 2019, but it continued growing amid still-tight labour markets.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 3.02-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.71-to-1 ratio favoured decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 14 new 52-week highs and 5 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 22 new highs and 35 new lows.

About 7.3 billion shares changed hands in US exchanges, in line with the daily average over the last 20 sessions.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 07:15 am

tags #International Markets

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Two Saffron Clad Goons Attack Kashmiri Vendors In Lucknow

Instagram Working on New Format For Branded Content Ads

Snapchat Testing Beta in 5 Indian Languages

Jay Panda's BJP Entry and Tathagata Satpathy’s Political Sanyas Set ...

Rupee Surges 30 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade

Samsung Galaxy Fold 4G to Arrive in India Soon Says CEO DJ Koh

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I at Guwahati: Mandhana & ...

As India-Pak Tensions Escalate, Clueless Children Living Along LoC Wor ...

2019 Geneva Motor Show: Goodyear Unveils Car Tyre That Also Works for ...

BJP shoots itself in foot with Amit Shah's claim of '250 killed' in Ba ...

Taapsee Pannu on pushing the envelope with Badla and using her positio ...

Demonetisation has left unorganised sector in UP's Saharanpur traumati ...

Donald Trump revokes Obama-era order on reporting civilian casualties ...

Narendra Modi govt is mixing up its fiscal arithmetic; consequences ma ...

From Redmi Note 7 to Honor 9N: The best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Manchester United barge into quarters with historic ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

Indian Premier League 2019 EXCLUSIVE: IPL presenters to play PlayerUnk ...

The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim begin wit ...

International Women's Day 2019: Bowing to women who broke silence over ...

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15: All you need to know about this art ...

Happy Birthday Anupam Kher: Ganesha predicts a stress free year ahead ...

Kalank: Karan Johar shares a beautiful glimpse of his dream project!

BJP’s Sharad Tripathi slams party member Rakesh Singh Baghel with a ...

Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil gets a new release dat ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.