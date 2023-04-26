 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wall Street sinks as weak earnings fan fears of economic slowdown

Reuters
Apr 26, 2023 / 06:12 AM IST

Shares in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) fell 10%, its biggest daily loss since July 2006, after the courier company forecast full-year revenue at the lower end of its prior target.

Wall Street's major averages suffered their deepest declines so far this month as a downbeat UPS forecast exacerbated investor concerns about a slowing U.S. economy on Tuesday while plunging deposits at regional First Republic Bank added to jitters about the bank sector's health.

This helped push the Dow Jones Transport Average index (.DJT) down 3.6%, for its biggest one-day drop since September.

Also worrying was Tuesday's data showing U.S. consumer confidence fell to a nine-month low in April.