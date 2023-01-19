 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wall Street sinks after weak data, hawkish Fed comments

Reuters
Jan 19, 2023 / 06:02 AM IST

Before the market opened, U.S. economic data showed retail sales and producer prices declined more than expected in December, while production at U.S. factories fell more than expected and November output was weaker than thought.

The S&P 500 and the Dow lost almost 2% on Wednesday, their biggest daily drops in more than a month, after weak economic data fueled recession worries while hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials soured investor moods further.

"It seems that investors are finally coming to the conclusion that getting inflation under control is not a free lunch and that all the tightening the Fed has had to do to get inflation moving in the right direction, comes with economic costs," said Michael Reynolds, vice president of investment strategy at Glenmede.

"Investors may have had this false belief that this soft landing scenario was a higher probability event than it actually is."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 613.89 points, or 1.81%, to 33,296.96 and the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 62.11 points, or 1.56%, to 3,928.86. The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 138.10 points, or 1.24%, to 10,957.01.

Wednesday's decline was Nasdaq's first loss in eight sessions while the S&P and the down both saw their biggest daily percentage declines since Dec. 15.