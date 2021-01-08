MARKET NEWS

Wall Street sets new highs as stimulus hopes outweigh dire jobs report

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.5 points, or 0.09 percent, at the open to 31069.58.

January 08, 2021 / 08:30 PM IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened at record highs on Friday, as hopes of more economic stimulus to ride out a pandemic-led downturn eclipsed concerns over a significant loss of pace in labour market recovery.

The S&P 500 rose 11.3 points, or 0.30 percent, at the open to 3815.05, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 92.7 points, or 0.71 percent, to 13160.215 at the opening bell.

 
