Wall Street seen steady ahead of inflation data, Fed later in week

Reuters
Dec 12, 2022 / 06:51 PM IST

S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures recovered earlier losses to edge higher, indicating a steady start on Wall Street and helping European indices trim their modest losses.

Global stocks, oil and the dollar languished on Monday as investors braced for the last round of transatlantic interest rate hikes this year from a trio of central banks, hoping that a hitherto hefty pace of increases in borrowing costs will finally show signs of easing.

Oil prices gave up early gains to deepen a multi-week decline, as a weakening global economy offset tighter supplies from the closure of a key pipeline supplying the United States, and Russian threats of a production cut.

The dollar eased, its losses contained by data last week that showed U.S. wholesale inflation rose more than expected last month, reinforcing the view that the Federal Reserve may have to keep interest rates higher for longer.

The U.S. consumer price index for November is due on Tuesday, when a slowdown in core annual inflation is anticipated.

"A heavy event risk calendar this week stands to define the core themes for 2023," ING bank said.