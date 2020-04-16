App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 07:36 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street rises on hopes of lockdown easing, jobless claims

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.31 points, or 0.17 percent, at the open to 23,543.66.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US stock markets opened higher on Thursday as data showed weekly jobless claims fell slightly from the previous week and on hopes President Donald Trump would push to relax strict lockdowns imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 15.98 points, or 0.57 percent, at 2,799.34. The Nasdaq Composite gained 85.93 points, or 1.02 percent, to 8,479.11 at the opening bell.

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 07:30 pm

tags #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Market news #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

