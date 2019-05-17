App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 17, 2019 07:40 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street rises for third straight day on data, earnings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 214.66 points, or 0.84%, to 25,862.68, the S&P 500 gained 25.36 points, or 0.89%, to 2,876.32 and the Nasdaq Composite added 75.90 points, or 0.97%, to 7,898.05.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Wall Street closed higher on Thursday as upbeat earnings and strong economic data put investors in a buying mood, with technology companies leading the charge.

All three major U.S. stock indexes pared gains late in the session, adding less than 1% and bringing the bellwether S&P 500 close to 2% below an all-time high reached on April 30.

While the escalating U.S.-China tariff war continued to be a concern for market participants, upbeat quarterly results and data pointing to a strong U.S. economy helped ease trade-related jitters.

Walmart rose 1.4% after its first-quarter results beat analyst expectations.

related news

Cisco Systems stock saw its biggest percentage jump since February 2016, gaining 6.7% after better-than-expected quarterly results.

On the economic front, groundbreaking on new U.S. homes increased more than expected in April, according to the Commerce Department, as declining interest rates provided support to the struggling housing sector.

The S&P 1500 Homebuilding index advanced 1.2%.

In a separate report from the Labor Department, 16,000 fewer Americans applied for unemployment last week, beating economist estimates.

"If you look at the overall economy, we're in a fundamentally strong position and this is a reinforcement of that," said Matthew Keator, managing partner in the Keator Group, a wealth management firm in Lenox, Massachusetts.

Regarding U.S.-China trade negotiations, Keator believes the worst may be over.

"Things had to get worse before they could get better," Keator added. "With tariffs now in place, the Administration has something to give up."

Washington placed Huawei Technologies Co on a blacklist which bans it from acquiring components and technology from U.S. firms without prior approval.

Shares of Huawei suppliers Qorvo Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Xilinx Inc and Micron Technology Inc lost ground.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index ended the session down 1.7%.

Electric automaker Tesla Inc dropped 1.6% following safety agency reports that the Autopilot feature was engaged during a fatal crash in Florida in March.

Ride-hailing rivals Uber Technologies and Lyft Inc posted their third straight day of gains after spending much of their post-debut trading days in negative territory. Their shares were up 4.1% and 2.9%, respectively.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 214.66 points, or 0.84%, to 25,862.68, the S&P 500 gained 25.36 points, or 0.89%, to 2,876.32 and the Nasdaq Composite added 75.90 points, or 0.97%, to 7,898.05.

All 11 major sectors in the S&P 500 were trading in positive territory, with materials, financials and consumer discretionary seeing the largest percentage gains.

A mostly upbeat first-quarter earnings season is beginning to wind down, with 457 S&P 500 companies having reported. Of those, about 75% have beaten profit expectations, according to Refinitiv data.

Analysts now expect first-quarter earnings growth of 1.4%, a significant improvement over the 2% loss expected on April 1.

Nvidia Corp was up over 4% in after-market trading after the Huawei Technologies supplier posted quarterly earnings.

Pinterest Inc dropped more than 12% in extended trading after posting results.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.19-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.44-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 51 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 92 new highs and 69 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 6.56 billion shares, compared to the 6.98 billion average over the last 20 trading days.
First Published on May 17, 2019 07:20 am

tags #International Markets

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Deepika Padukone's first look from Cannes 2019 is out!

De De Pyaar De Movie Review: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet and Tabu put up a ...

Alia Bhatt opens up on rumours that Ranbir Kapoor and she were in Euro ...

Cannes 2019: Huma Qureshi to attend Chopard Party at the film festival

Exclusive: THIS is how Sushant Singh Rajput plans to rebrand himself i ...

Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone vs Kangana Ranaut who will dazzle on the ...

Kamal Haasan gets into further trouble as slippers get hurled at him!

Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor plans to don a simple yet elegant ensemble

Rohit Sharma enjoys a beach stroll with Ritika Sajdeh, his ‘partner ...

Imad Proud of Pakistan's Efforts Against England

'Modi Unfit for Job': In First-ever Pitch for Top Post, Mayawati Says ...

Once Ground for RSS Shakhas, Forgotten House of Vidyasagar in Jharkhan ...

Priyanka Chopra Wows in a Stunning Roberto Cavalli Ensemble at Her Can ...

Ma, Mati, Modi: Bengal Shaped Hindutva But Today, Hindutva is Shaping ...

Thunderstorm Hits West Tripura; 380 Houses Damaged, Power Lines Snappe ...

News18 Daybreak | Mamata, Modi Engage in War of Words over Bengal and ...

MJPRU Result 2019, UP B.Ed Result 2019 Declared by Ruhalkhand Universi ...

FCI Admit Card 2019: Food Corporation of India Releases Admit Card at ...

Anand Mahindra takes aim at Pragya Thakur for Godse remarks, says some ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Pragya Thakur apologises for calling Godse a 'pa ...

Pragya Thakur should be debarred from contesting elections for 'Godse' ...

Scenes from a Priyanka Gandhi rally: Delay and wreckage by harsh weath ...

RBI asks NBFCs with assets size of over Rs 50 billion to appoint chief ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to remain muted as investo ...

Asian shares struggle for footing after tough week

Top stocks to watch out for on May 17: Infosys, PNB, Bajaj Auto, Dr. R ...

Top brokerage calls for May 17: Jefferies, Credit Suisse raise TP for ...

Battle for Bengal: Mamata terms Modi 'fascist', 'torturer' at Kolkata ...

De De Pyaar De is very new-age; we haven't revealed much in the traile ...

Nayeem Ahmad Shah, who was killed by cow vigilantes in Jammu's Bhaderw ...

Asus Zenfone 6 first impressions: Unique camera module, looks ready to ...

Britain prepares for Brexit: Theresa May loses popularity in Maidenhea ...

Donald Trump's new merit-based immigration system to benefit Indian pr ...

With no waste disposal plan, India’s solar power programme may lead ...

Free Solo: How rock climber Alex Honnold scaled the 3,000-feet-high ve ...

Rome Masters: Nick Kyrgios thrown out after expletive-laden outburst; ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.