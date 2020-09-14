172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|wall-street-rises-at-open-on-ma-activity-vaccine-hopes-5838581.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2020 07:28 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street rises at open on M&A activity, vaccine hopes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 53.10 points, or 0.19 percent, at the open to 27,718.74.

Reuters

US stocks opened higher on Monday on signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine and a flurry of multi-billion dollar deals, including reports of Oracle winning the battle for the US arm of TikTok.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 53.10 points, or 0.19 percent, at the open to 27,718.74.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 22.59 points, or 0.68 percent, at 3,363.56, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 156.60 points, or 1.44 percent, to 11,010.14 at the opening bell.
First Published on Sep 14, 2020 07:21 pm

