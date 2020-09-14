Wall Street rises at open on M&A activity, vaccine hopes

US stocks opened higher on Monday on signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine and a flurry of multi-billion dollar deals, including reports of Oracle winning the battle for the US arm of TikTok.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 53.10 points, or 0.19 percent, at the open to 27,718.74.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 22.59 points, or 0.68 percent, at 3,363.56, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 156.60 points, or 1.44 percent, to 11,010.14 at the opening bell.