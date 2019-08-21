Wall Street rises at open as Lowe's, Target boost retailers

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 182.92 points, or 0.70%, at the open to 26,145.36.
US stocks opened higher on August 21, as strong results from Lowe's and Target boosted retailers, while investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting due later in the day.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 182.92 points, or 0.70%, at the open to 26,145.36.The S&P 500 opened 21.53 points, or 0.74%, higher at 2,922.04. The Nasdaq Composite gained 68.51 points, or 0.86%, to 8,017.07 at the opening bell.
