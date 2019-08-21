App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 08:14 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street rises at open as Lowe's, Target boost retailers

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 182.92 points, or 0.70%, at the open to 26,145.36.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US stocks opened higher on August 21, as strong results from Lowe's and Target boosted retailers, while investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting due later in the day.

The S&P 500 opened 21.53 points, or 0.74%, higher at 2,922.04. The Nasdaq Composite gained 68.51 points, or 0.86%, to 8,017.07 at the opening bell.

First Published on Aug 21, 2019 08:10 pm

tags #Business #International Markets #World News

