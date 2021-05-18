MARKET NEWS

Wall Street rises at open after Walmart, Home Depot results beat

Reuters
May 18, 2021 / 07:52 PM IST
File image

Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly higher on Tuesday after better-than-expected results from Walmart and Home Depot underscored strength in consumer demand against the backdrop of rising prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 23.4 points, or 0.07 percent, at the open to 34351.18. The S&P 500 rose 2.6 points, or 0.06 percent, at the open to 4165.94, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 37.8 points, or 0.28 percent, to 13416.896 at the opening bell.
TAGS: #Business #International Markets #United States #Wall Street #World News
first published: May 18, 2021 07:45 pm

