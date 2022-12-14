 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wall Street rises after CPI data but Fed concerns persist

Reuters
Dec 14, 2022 / 06:06 AM IST

The benchmark S&P 500 (.SPX) jumped as much as 2.76% to a three-month high early in the trading session on news that November U.S. consumer prices barely rose as gasoline and used cars cost less, leading to the smallest annual inflation increase in nearly a year at 7.1%.

U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday after a unexpectedly small consumer price increase buoyed optimism that the Federal Reserve could soon dial back its inflation-taming interest rate hikes, but concerns remained the central back could stay aggressive.

Rising expectations for smaller and slower Fed rate hikes sent U.S. Treasury yields sharply lower and helped lift rate-sensitive gauges like the S&P 500 growth index (.IGX), up 1.18%, and the S&P 500 real estate index (.SPLRCR) up 2.04% to their highest intraday levels in nearly three months. The real estate sector notched its biggest daily percentage gain in two weeks as the best performing of the 11 major sectors.

Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. economist Ellen Zentner now sees even smaller Fed rate hikes, of 25 basis points at the central bank's February meeting, and no further increases in March, leaving the peak fed funds rate at 4.625%.

Still, equities pared gains ahead of the Fed's policy statement on Wednesday, in which the central bank is widely expected to announce a 50 basis point rate hike.

"There was some excitement early on that the CPI number was once again below expectations - it shows some sequential cooling - but once we saw that initial pop, stock investors kind of reassessed," said Jason Ware, chief investment officer at Albion Financial Group in Salt Lake City, Utah.