Wall Street rallies with inflation, Fed on tap

Reuters
Dec 13, 2022 / 05:54 AM IST

U.S. stock indexes rallied to kick off the trading week on Monday, lifted in part by gains in Microsoft and Pfizer, as investors girded for inflation data on Tuesday and a policy announcement from the Federal Reserve later in the week.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) rose 2.89% following the tech giant's deal to buy a 4% stake in the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG.L), helping to boost each of the three major indexes.

After strong gains in October and November, the benchmark S&P 500 (.SPX) stumbled out of the gate in December, and suffered its biggest weekly percentage decline in nearly three months as mixed economic data helped fuel recession concerns.

Consumer inflation data will be closely monitored on Tuesday, and is expected to show prices increased by 7.3% in November on an annual basis, slowing from the 7.7% rise in the previous month, while the "core" reading which excludes food and energy is expected to show a 6.1% increase from the 6.3% in the prior month.

"The market is pricing in a 6-handle on the CPI tomorrow versus the 7.3% that is expected, and if it has a 6-handle on it, then that would be reason enough to get all excited, at least short-term," said Ken Polcari, managing partner at Kace Capital Advisors in Boca Raton, Florida.

"The other thing is they are once again expecting Jay Powell to come out and have a dovish tone, which would be a huge mistake. Jay Powell needs to stop giving anyone the inclination they are softening up or they are being dovish."