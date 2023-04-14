 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reuters
Apr 14, 2023 / 06:03 AM IST

Wall Street rallies to higher close as inflation data feeds Fed pause hopes

U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Thursday as economic data showed cooling inflation and a loosening labor market, fueling optimism that the Federal Reserve could be nearing the end of its aggressive interest rate hike cycle.

All three major U.S. stock indexes surged more than 1%, with interest rate sensitive megacaps including Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O) providing the most upside muscle and pushing the tech-heavy Nasdaq up nearly 2% to its biggest one-day percentage jump in nearly a month.

Data released before the bell showed a steeper-than-expected cooldown in producer prices and new claims for jobless benefits coming in above consensus. Both signal that the Fed's hawkish barrage of rate hikes, which began over a year ago, is working as intended.

The data comes on the heels of Wednesday's muted Consumer Price Index report, which cemented the likelihood of yet another 25 basis point rate hike at the conclusion of next month's Federal Open Market Committee policy meeting.