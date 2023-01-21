 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Wall Street rallies to end higher on Alphabet, Netflix lift

Reuters
Jan 21, 2023 / 06:31 AM IST

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 330.93 points, or 1 percent, to 33,375.49, the S&P 500 gained 73.76 points, or 1.89 percent, to 3,972.61 and the Nasdaq Composite added 288.17 points, or 2.66 percent, to 11,140.43

Wall Street, New York City (File/Reuters)

US stocks rallied to close higher on Friday, as the S&P 500 and Dow snapped a three-session losing streak and the Nasdaq rose more than 2 percent, as quarterly earnings helped lift Netflix, while Google parent Alphabet climbed after announcing job cuts.

Shares of Netflix Inc jumped 8.46 percent as the streaming company added more subscribers than expected in the fourth quarter and said co-founder Reed Hastings was stepping down as chief executive.

Netflix's quarterly report comes as the technology and other growth-related sectors face hurdles due to the rising interest rate path of the US Federal Reserve and recession worries that have led companies such as Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc to lay off thousands of employees.

Alphabet Inc was the most recent company to announce job cuts as it said it was cutting 12,000 jobs, sending shares 5.34 percent higher.

The gains sent the communication services index up 3.96 percent as the top performer among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, notching its biggest daily percentage gain since November 30.

High-growth sectors such as communication services were among the worst performing in 2022 and were notably weaker in the last few months of the year as investors gravitated towards stocks with high dividend yields.