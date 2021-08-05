MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Intel - Jio
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Sanjeevani
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Wall Street pushes stocks, oil higher on promising data

Goldman Sachs market strategists on Thursday raised their year-end and 2022 price targets for the S&P 500 Index, citing 'the combination of higher-than-expected S&P 500 earnings and lower-than-expected interest rates.'

Reuters
August 05, 2021 / 08:01 PM IST

US stocks and oil prices rebounded on Thursday morning as unemployment claims declined and the trade deficit widened, positive economic data in the face of rising COVID-19 cases and signals of declining Federal Reserve stimulus.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits declined further last week, while layoffs dropped to their lowest level in just more than 21 years in July as companies held on to their workers amid a labor shortage.

The US trade deficit also surged to a record high in June as efforts by business to rebuild inventories to meet robust consumer spending drew in more imports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 167.64 points, or 0.48%, to 34,960.31, the S&P 500 gained 16.11 points, or 0.37%, to 4,418.77 and the Nasdaq Composite added 61.63 points, or 0.42%, to 14,842.16.

Goldman Sachs market strategists on Thursday raised their year-end and 2022 price targets for the S&P 500 Index, citing "the combination of higher-than-expected S&P 500 earnings and lower-than-expected interest rates."

Close

Related stories

Still, investors want to know just how low rates will stay, and for how long.

US Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida, a major architect of the Fed's new policy strategy, said on Wednesday he felt the conditions for raising interest rates could be met by the end of 2022, raising expectations that the central bank could scale back its bond-buying program soon.

A key indicator is due on Friday with the US non-farm payrolls report, seen as key to the US central bank's policy stance.

The dollar held gains against a basket of currencies on Thursday morning after Clarida's hawkish remarks, trading around 92.282 after hitting an eight-day high of 92.352.

Traders left US Treasury yields largely in place on Thursday despite a healthy report on jobless claims as they waited for more detailed employment data due on Friday.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 9/32 in price to yield 1.2135%, up from 1.184% late on Wednesday.

Oil prices increased toward $71 a barrel on Thursday on rising Middle East tensions, while fresh movement restrictions imposed by countries to counter a surge in COVID-19 cases threatened the demand recovery.

US crude recently rose 0.28% to $68.34 per barrel and Brent was at $70.55, up 0.24% on the day.

Spot gold dropped 0.5% to $1,802.11 an ounce. US gold futures fell 0.76% to $1,796.80 an ounce.
Reuters
Tags: #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News
first published: Aug 5, 2021 08:00 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.