Wall Street pares gains as report says Trump to declare national emergency

US stock indexes erased early gains to trade just above 1 percent shortly after a report said President Donald Trump will declare a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic.

At 11:30 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 366.87 points, or 1.73 percent, at 21,567.49, while the S&P 500 was up 45.79 points, or 1.85 percent, at 2,526.43.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 128.99 points, or 1.79 percent, at 7,330.79.