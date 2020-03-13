App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 09:49 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street pares gains as report says Trump to declare national emergency

At 11:30 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 366.87 points, or 1.73 percent, at 21,567.49, while the S&P 500 was up 45.79 points, or 1.85 percent, at 2,526.43.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US stock indexes erased early gains to trade just above 1 percent shortly after a report said President Donald Trump will declare a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 128.99 points, or 1.79 percent, at 7,330.79.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 128.99 points, or 1.79 percent, at 7,330.79.

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 09:45 pm

tags #coronavirus #Donald Trump #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

