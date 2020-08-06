172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|wall-street-opens-slightly-lower-fresh-stimulus-awaited-5655861.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2020 07:36 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street opens slightly lower; fresh stimulus awaited



Reuters

US stock indexes opened slightly lower on Thursday as markets awaited the government's new stimulus package to prop up the economy, while weekly jobless claims dipped slightly.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30.70 points, or 0.11 percent, at the open to 27,170.82.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.46 points, or 0.13 percent, at 3,323.31. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.42 points, or 0.08 percent, to 10,989.98 at the opening bell.
First Published on Aug 6, 2020 07:34 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

