Wall Street opens slightly lower; fresh stimulus awaited

US stock indexes opened slightly lower on Thursday as markets awaited the government's new stimulus package to prop up the economy, while weekly jobless claims dipped slightly.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30.70 points, or 0.11 percent, at the open to 27,170.82.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.46 points, or 0.13 percent, at 3,323.31. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.42 points, or 0.08 percent, to 10,989.98 at the opening bell.