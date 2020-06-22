Wall Street opens slightly lower as coronavirus cases mount

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.38 points, or 0.02 percent, at the open to 25,865.08.
Reuters
US stocks opened slightly lower on Monday as concerns of a resurgence in coronavirus infections fueled worries of another setback to business activity.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 3.32 points, or 0.11 percent, at 3,094.42. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.63 points, or 0.01 percent, to 9,945.49 at the opening bell.
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 07:15 pm