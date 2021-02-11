MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Wall Street opens near record highs on stimulus hopes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.7 points, or 0.09 percent, at the open to 31466.49.

Reuters
February 11, 2021 / 08:21 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Wall Street's main indexes opened near record highs on Thursday as investors bet on more fiscal stimulus to ride out a coronavirus-driven recession with data showing a nascent recovery in the labour market was stalling.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.7 points, or 0.09 percent, at the open to 31466.49.

The S&P 500 rose 6.5 points, or 0.17 percent, at the open to 3916.4, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 72.7 points, or 0.52 percent, to 14045.214 at the opening bell.
Reuters
TAGS: #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News
first published: Feb 11, 2021 08:20 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Over 7 million Indians vaccinated so far; WHO clears the air on Oxford vaccine

Coronavirus Essential | Over 7 million Indians vaccinated so far; WHO clears the air on Oxford vaccine

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.