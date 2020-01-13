Wall Street opens near record highs ahead of trade deal, earnings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 45.24 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 28,869.01. The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.78 points, or 0.18%, at 3,271.13.
US stocks opened near all-time highs on January 13 as investors awaited the signing of a preliminary trade deal between the United States and China, as well as the start of fourth-quarter earnings season.
The Nasdaq Composite gained 34.86 points, or 0.38%, to 9,213.72 at the opening bell.
First Published on Jan 13, 2020 08:27 pm