English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Wall Street opens mixed after US stocks gain for 5th day

The technology and health care sectors are rising faster than the rest of the market, and the Nasdaq Composite is up 0.7% in the first minutes of trading.

Associated Press
March 16, 2021 / 07:44 PM IST

Shares are opening mixed on Wall Street Tuesday, a day after hitting an all-time high.

The technology and health care sectors are rising faster than the rest of the market, and the Nasdaq Composite is up 0.7% in the first minutes of trading.

The S&P 500 is up just 0.1% after the Commerce Department said Americans cut spending by more than expected in February, especially at department and sporting goods stores.

Oil and gas exploration shares followed the price of oil lower. Benchmarks in Paris, London and Tokyo rose. Concerns about blood clotting with AstraZeneca’s vaccine are also surfacing.

 
Associated Press
TAGS: #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News
first published: Mar 16, 2021 07:44 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.