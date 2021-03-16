Wall Street opens mixed after US stocks gain for 5th day

Shares are opening mixed on Wall Street Tuesday, a day after hitting an all-time high.

The technology and health care sectors are rising faster than the rest of the market, and the Nasdaq Composite is up 0.7% in the first minutes of trading.

The S&P 500 is up just 0.1% after the Commerce Department said Americans cut spending by more than expected in February, especially at department and sporting goods stores.

Oil and gas exploration shares followed the price of oil lower. Benchmarks in Paris, London and Tokyo rose. Concerns about blood clotting with AstraZeneca’s vaccine are also surfacing.