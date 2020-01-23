Wall Street opens lower on virus scare, mixed earnings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 75.25 points, or 0.26%, at the open to 29,111.02.
US stocks opened lower on Thursday on rising worries over the coronavirus outbreak in China that prompted a lockdown of two cities in the country, while a mixed bag of results added to the dour sentiment.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 5.98 points, or 0.18%, at 3,315.77.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.05 points, or 0.06%, to 9,377.72 at the opening bell.
First Published on Jan 23, 2020 09:00 pm