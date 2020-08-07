Wall Street opens lower on Sino-US tensions, slowing jobs growth

US stocks opened lower on Friday as data showed a sharp slowdown in U.S. employment growth and as President Donald Trump cranked up friction with Beijing with moves to ban WeChat and TikTok.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 65.30 points, or 0.24 percent, at the open to 27,321.68.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.11 points, or 0.27 percent, at 3,340.05. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 35.54 points, or 0.32 percent, to 11,072.53 at the opening bell.