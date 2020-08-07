172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|wall-street-opens-lower-on-sino-us-tensions-slowing-jobs-growth-5661741.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2020 07:29 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street opens lower on Sino-US tensions, slowing jobs growth

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 65.30 points, or 0.24 percent, at the open to 27,321.68.

Reuters

US stocks opened lower on Friday as data showed a sharp slowdown in U.S. employment growth and as President Donald Trump cranked up friction with Beijing with moves to ban WeChat and TikTok.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 65.30 points, or 0.24 percent, at the open to 27,321.68.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.11 points, or 0.27 percent, at 3,340.05. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 35.54 points, or 0.32 percent, to 11,072.53 at the opening bell.

First Published on Aug 7, 2020 07:28 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

