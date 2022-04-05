Wall Street opens lower on Russia sanction worries

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday, as the prospect of fresh sanctions on Russia kept investors on edge, while megacap growth stocks retreated after strong gains a day earlier.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 45.5 points, or 0.13 percent, at the open to 34876.33.
The S&P 500 fell 10.2 points, or 0.22 percent, at the open to 4572.45, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.3 points, or 0.29 percent, to 14490.259 at the opening bell.
