English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Wall Street opens lower on Russia sanction worries

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 45.5 points, or 0.13 percent, at the open to 34876.33.

    Reuters
    April 05, 2022 / 07:35 PM IST

    Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday, as the prospect of fresh sanctions on Russia kept investors on edge, while megacap growth stocks retreated after strong gains a day earlier.


    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 45.5 points, or 0.13 percent, at the open to 34876.33.

    The S&P 500 fell 10.2 points, or 0.22 percent, at the open to 4572.45​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.3 points, or 0.29 percent, to 14490.259 at the opening bell.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #Business #International Markets #United States #Wall Street #World News
    first published: Apr 5, 2022 07:35 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.