Wall Street opens lower on rising virus cases, elevated jobless claims

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 103.16 points, or 0.39 percent, at the open to 26,016.45.
Reuters
US stocks fell at the open on Thursday as an uptick in COVID-19 infections in the United States threatened to upend bets of a swift economic recovery, with data showing weekly jobless claims remained elevated amid a second wave of layoffs.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 11.85 points, or 0.38 percent, at 3,101.64, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.06 points, or 0.18 percent, to 9,892.48 at the opening bell.
First Published on Jun 18, 2020 07:20 pm