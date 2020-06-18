App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 07:21 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street opens lower on rising virus cases, elevated jobless claims

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 103.16 points, or 0.39 percent, at the open to 26,016.45.

Reuters

US stocks fell at the open on Thursday as an uptick in COVID-19 infections in the United States threatened to upend bets of a swift economic recovery, with data showing weekly jobless claims remained elevated amid a second wave of layoffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 103.16 points, or 0.39 percent, at the open to 26,016.45.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 11.85 points, or 0.38 percent, at 3,101.64, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.06 points, or 0.18 percent, to 9,892.48 at the opening bell.

Close
 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 07:20 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact | Residential market may see up to 10% price reduction: Report

COVID-19 impact | Residential market may see up to 10% price reduction: Report

Coronavirus Essential podcast | PM Modi to launch Rs 50,000-crore scheme for migrants, ICU shortage in Delhi?

Coronavirus Essential podcast | PM Modi to launch Rs 50,000-crore scheme for migrants, ICU shortage in Delhi?

Many more likely sought US jobless aid even as layoffs slow

Many more likely sought US jobless aid even as layoffs slow

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.