Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 09:38 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street opens lower on global growth worries

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 98.59 points, or 0.40 percent, at the open to 24,607.76. The S&P 500 opened lower by 12.83 points, or 0.48 percent, at 2,657.88.

Reuters
US stocks opened lower on Tuesday after rallying for four straight weeks, as fears of a global economic slowdown resurfaced after the International Monetary Fund trimmed its growth outlook in a week of heavy corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 98.59 points, or 0.40 percent, at the open to 24,607.76. The S&P 500 opened lower by 12.83 points, or 0.48 percent, at 2,657.88.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 47.66 points, or 0.67 percent, to 7,109.57 at the opening bell.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 09:32 pm

