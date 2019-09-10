Wall Street opens lower on global growth fears

U.S. stocks opened lower on September 10, as weak economic data from China pointed to slowing growth in the world's second largest economy, adding to fears of a global recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.68 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 26,805.83.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.42 points, or 0.25%, at 2,971.01. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 37.46 points, or 0.46%, to 8,049.98 at the opening bell.

