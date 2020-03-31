App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 08:25 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street opens lower on final day of torrid quarter

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 119.06 points, or 0.53 percent, at the open to 22,208.42.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 headed for its worst first quarter since 1938 amid growing evidence of the scale of the damage caused by the collapse in oil prices and business activity due to the coronavirus.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 11.96 points, or 0.46 percent, at 2,614.69. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 34.09 points, or 0.44 percent, to 7,740.06 at the opening bell.

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 08:20 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

