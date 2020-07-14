Wall Street opens lower on coronavirus woes, US-China tensions

Wall Street opened lower on Tuesday following a mixed bag of quarterly earnings from US lenders and simmering tensions between Washington and Beijing, while new coronavirus restrictions in California hit tech stocks for a second straight day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 41.63 points, or 0.16 percent, at the open to 26,044.17.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 14.11 points, or 0.45 percent, at 3,141.11, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 80.59 points, or 0.78 percent, to 10,310.25 at the opening bell.