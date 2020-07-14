App
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 07:21 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street opens lower on coronavirus woes, US-China tensions

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 41.63 points, or 0.16 percent, at the open to 26,044.17.

Wall Street opened lower on Tuesday following a mixed bag of quarterly earnings from US lenders and simmering tensions between Washington and Beijing, while new coronavirus restrictions in California hit tech stocks for a second straight day.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 14.11 points, or 0.45 percent, at 3,141.11, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 80.59 points, or 0.78 percent, to 10,310.25 at the opening bell.

First Published on Jul 14, 2020 07:20 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

