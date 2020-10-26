Wall Street opens lower as virus cases surge, stimulus doubts weigh

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 149.75 points, or 0.53 percent, at the open to 28,185.82.
Reuters
Wall Street's main indexes started the week on a dour note on Monday as surging coronavirus cases and a stalemate in Washington over the next fiscal aid bill darkened the economic outlook in the run up to the November 3 presidential election.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 149.75 points, or 0.53 percent, at the open to 28,185.82.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 23.97 points, or 0.69 percent, at 3,441.42, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 107.64 points, or 0.93 percent, to 11,440.64 at the opening bell.
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 07:27 pm