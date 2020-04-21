App
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 07:24 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street opens lower as US crude collapse adds to pandemic worries

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 285.19 points, or 1.21 percent, at the open to 23,365.25.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US stocks opened lower for a second straight day on Tuesday as a historic crash in US crude prices to below zero and gloomy quarterly forecasts heralded the biggest economic slump since the Great Depression.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 285.19 points, or 1.21 percent, at the open to 23,365.25.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 38.35 points, or 1.36 percent, at 2,784.81, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 100.04 points, or 1.17 percent, to 8,460.69 at the opening bell.

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 07:23 pm

