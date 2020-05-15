Wall Street opens lower as trade war fears compound virus woes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 170.51 points, or 0.72 percent, at the open to 23,454.83.
US stocks opened lower on Friday as fears of increased Sino-U.S. trade hostilities added to concerns over a staggered economic recovery from the coronavirus outbreak.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 27.40 points, or 0.96 percent, at 2,825.10. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 103.73 points, or 1.16 percent, to 8,839.99 at the opening bell.
First Published on May 15, 2020 07:15 pm