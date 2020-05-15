App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 07:18 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street opens lower as trade war fears compound virus woes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 170.51 points, or 0.72 percent, at the open to 23,454.83.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US stocks opened lower on Friday as fears of increased Sino-U.S. trade hostilities added to concerns over a staggered economic recovery from the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 170.51 points, or 0.72 percent, at the open to 23,454.83.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 27.40 points, or 0.96 percent, at 2,825.10. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 103.73 points, or 1.16 percent, to 8,839.99 at the opening bell.

Close
 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

related news

First Published on May 15, 2020 07:15 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

In Pics | COVID-19 outbreak - A look at worst-hit states in India

In Pics | COVID-19 outbreak - A look at worst-hit states in India

Coronavirus lockdown: Can't go to a temple? Attend aartis at home with access to live darshan on ShemarooMe

Coronavirus lockdown: Can't go to a temple? Attend aartis at home with access to live darshan on ShemarooMe

As China reopens, factories fire up but jobs gloom keeps consumers at home

As China reopens, factories fire up but jobs gloom keeps consumers at home

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.