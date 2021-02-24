English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Wall Street opens lower as tech declines resume

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 64.9 points, or 0.48 percent, to 13400.254 at the opening bell, falling for six out of the last seven sessions.

Reuters
February 24, 2021 / 08:21 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday, as high-flying growth stocks continued to be pressured by valuation concerns, while some cyclical stocks gained on prospects of an economic rebound.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 64.9 points, or 0.48 percent, to 13400.254 at the opening bell, falling for six out of the last seven sessions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 37.6 points, or 0.12 percent, at the open to 31499.75, while the S&P 500 fell 7.7 points, or 0.20 percent, at the open to 3873.71.

 
Reuters
TAGS: #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News
first published: Feb 24, 2021 08:20 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccinations for 60-plus group, people with comorbidities from March 1; more 'Made in India' vaccines on the way

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccinations for 60-plus group, people with comorbidities from March 1; more 'Made in India' vaccines on the way

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.