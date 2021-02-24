Wall Street opens lower as tech declines resume

Source: Reuters

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday, as high-flying growth stocks continued to be pressured by valuation concerns, while some cyclical stocks gained on prospects of an economic rebound.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 64.9 points, or 0.48 percent, to 13400.254 at the opening bell, falling for six out of the last seven sessions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 37.6 points, or 0.12 percent, at the open to 31499.75, while the S&P 500 fell 7.7 points, or 0.20 percent, at the open to 3873.71.