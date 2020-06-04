App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 07:22 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street opens lower as rally loses steam

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 43.40 points, or 0.17 percent, at the open to 26,226.49.

Reuters

US stocks opened lower on Thursday as a rally fueled by hopes of an economic rebound from a coronavirus-led downturn ran out of steam even with weekly jobless claims dipping below 2 million for the first time since mid-March.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 43.40 points, or 0.17 percent, at the open to 26,226.49.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 11.31 points, or 0.36 percent, at 3,111.56. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 33.26 points, or 0.34 percent, to 9,649.65 at the opening bell.

Close
 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 07:21 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Unlock 1.0 | Government releases SOP for reopening of restaurants

Unlock 1.0 | Government releases SOP for reopening of restaurants

Centre releases Rs 36,400 crore as December to February GST compensation to states

Centre releases Rs 36,400 crore as December to February GST compensation to states

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra recorded 2,933 new COVID-19 cases today, highest single-day spike and 123 deaths

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra recorded 2,933 new COVID-19 cases today, highest single-day spike and 123 deaths

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.