Wall Street opens lower as rally loses steam

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 43.40 points, or 0.17 percent, at the open to 26,226.49.
US stocks opened lower on Thursday as a rally fueled by hopes of an economic rebound from a coronavirus-led downturn ran out of steam even with weekly jobless claims dipping below 2 million for the first time since mid-March.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 11.31 points, or 0.36 percent, at 3,111.56. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 33.26 points, or 0.34 percent, to 9,649.65 at the opening bell.
First Published on Jun 4, 2020 07:21 pm