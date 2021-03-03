English
Wall Street opens lower as private jobs data disappoints

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 38.6 points, or 0.12 percent, at the open to 31352.96.

Reuters
March 03, 2021 / 08:19 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as disappointing private employment data for February dampened enthusiasm over a quick economic rebound fueled by a swift rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

The S&P 500 fell 6.3 points, or 0.16 percent, at the open to 3863.99?, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.5 points, or 0.17 percent, to 13336.25 at the opening bell.

 
Reuters
first published: Mar 3, 2021 08:18 pm

