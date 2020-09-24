172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|wall-street-opens-lower-as-jobless-claims-rise-5881331.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2020 07:20 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street opens lower as jobless claims rise

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 47.04 points, or 0.18 percent, at the open to 26,716.09.

Reuters

Wall Street opened lower on September 24 as a surprise increase in weekly jobless claims signalled that a labour market recovery was cooling and that more fiscal support would be necessary to avoid another round of mass layoffs and furloughs.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.78 points, or 0.33 percent, at 3,226.14, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 81.97 points, or 0.77 percent, to 10,551.02 at the opening bell.

First Published on Sep 24, 2020 07:16 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

