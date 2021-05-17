MARKET NEWS

Wall Street opens lower as inflation worries persist

May 17, 2021 / 07:44 PM IST

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday after a sharp recovery late last week, as signs of inflationary pressures building in the economy kept investors worried about monetary policy tightening.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.84 points, or 0.02 percent, at the open to 34,375.29.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 3.93 points, or 0.09 percent, at 4,169.92, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 61.18 points, or 0.46 percent, to 13,368.80 at the opening bell.
Reuters
first published: May 17, 2021 07:40 pm

