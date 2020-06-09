Wall Street opens lower as focus shifts to Fed meeting

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 125.07 points, or 0.45 percent, at the open to 27,447.37.
Reuters
US stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors turned cautious ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that could offer views on the recent signs of economic recovery that drove the tech-heavy Nasdaq to an all-time high.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 19.07 points, or 0.59 percent, at 3,213.32. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 57.56 points, or 0.58 percent, to 9,867.19 at the opening bell.
First Published on Jun 9, 2020 07:23 pm