App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 07:24 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street opens lower as focus shifts to Fed meeting

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 125.07 points, or 0.45 percent, at the open to 27,447.37.

Reuters

US stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors turned cautious ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that could offer views on the recent signs of economic recovery that drove the tech-heavy Nasdaq to an all-time high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 125.07 points, or 0.45 percent, at the open to 27,447.37.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 19.07 points, or 0.59 percent, at 3,213.32. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 57.56 points, or 0.58 percent, to 9,867.19 at the opening bell.

Close
 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 07:23 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statue a crime against humanity: India's Ambassador to the US

Desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statue a crime against humanity: India's Ambassador to the US

COVID-19 lockdown: Over 30 lakh in Uttar Pradesh benefited from India Post’s doorstep delivery of cash service

COVID-19 lockdown: Over 30 lakh in Uttar Pradesh benefited from India Post’s doorstep delivery of cash service

Maruti cuts production by 98% in May amid coronavirus pandemic

Maruti cuts production by 98% in May amid coronavirus pandemic

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.