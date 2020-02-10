App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 08:37 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street opens lower as coronavirus fears may hit Apple sales

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 106.85 points, or 0.37%, at the open to 28,995.66.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The main US stock indexes opened lower on Monday, dragged down by losses in Apple as analysts predicted a drop in quarterly smartphone sales in China due to retail store closures and production suspensions due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.43 points, or 0.28%, at 3,318.28. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.89 points, or 0.28%, to 9,493.63 at the opening bell.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 08:35 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

