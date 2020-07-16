App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 07:26 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street opens lower as coronavirus fears eclipse upbeat retail sales

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 123.53 points, or 0.46 percent, at the open to 26,746.57.

Reuters

US stocks opened lower on Thursday as concerns about the economic toll of another round of coronavirus-driven shutdowns across the United States offset data showing a higher-than-expected rise in domestic retail sales in June.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 18.20 points, or 0.56 percent, at 3,208.36, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 106.62 points, or 1.01 percent, to 10,443.87 at the opening bell.

First Published on Jul 16, 2020 07:26 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

