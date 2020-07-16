Wall Street opens lower as coronavirus fears eclipse upbeat retail sales

US stocks opened lower on Thursday as concerns about the economic toll of another round of coronavirus-driven shutdowns across the United States offset data showing a higher-than-expected rise in domestic retail sales in June.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 123.53 points, or 0.46 percent, at the open to 26,746.57.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 18.20 points, or 0.56 percent, at 3,208.36, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 106.62 points, or 1.01 percent, to 10,443.87 at the opening bell.