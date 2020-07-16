Wall Street opens lower as coronavirus fears eclipse upbeat retail sales

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 123.53 points, or 0.46 percent, at the open to 26,746.57.
US stocks opened lower on Thursday as concerns about the economic toll of another round of coronavirus-driven shutdowns across the United States offset data showing a higher-than-expected rise in domestic retail sales in June.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 123.53 points, or 0.46 percent, at the open to 26,746.57.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 18.20 points, or 0.56 percent, at 3,208.36, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 106.62 points, or 1.01 percent, to 10,443.87 at the opening bell.
