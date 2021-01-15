MARKET NEWS

Wall Street opens lower as big banks kick off earnings

Reuters
January 15, 2021 / 08:30 PM IST

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as incoming President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan sparked fears of an increase in taxes, while investors parsed quarterly reports from major US lenders.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64.7 points, or 0.21 percent, at the open to 30926.77. The S&P 500 fell 6.8 points, or 0.18 percent, at the open to 3788.73, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.7 points, or 0.10 percent, to 13099.895 at the opening bell.

 
Reuters
TAGS: #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News
first published: Jan 15, 2021 08:28 pm

