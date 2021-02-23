English
Wall Street opens lower ahead of Powell speech

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 19.8 points, or 0.06 percent, at the open to 31501.89.

February 23, 2021 / 08:32 PM IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as investors sold off high-flying growth stocks on valuation concerns ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 19.8 points, or 0.06 percent, at the open to 31501.89.

The S&P 500 fell 19.4 points, or 0.50 percent, to 3857.07, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 270.4 points, or 2.00 percent, to 13262.607 at the opening bell.

 
